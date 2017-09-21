LMPD officer injured in two-car crash on Dixie Highway

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one Louisville Metro Police officer and a civilian are being rushed to the hospital after being involved in an injury crash Thursday evening.

A police cruiser and car collided just before 7:30 p.m., at Dixie Highway and Stephan Drive in southwest Louisville. That intersection is between W Pages Lane and Johnsontown Road.

There may be two officers hurt. We are told there are three victims, according to MetroSafe.

At this time the extent of everyone's injuries are not known.

Dixie Highway is closed in the area as police investigate and the officers are taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

We have one crew on the way to the scene, and another crew at the hospital. We will update this story when we learn more.

