Veterans ride in military aircraft ahead of air show

Inside Owensboro's Regional Airport Thursday, several veterans, many from the Vietnam era, waited to take a ride that would take them back in time.

“It's been 45 years since grandpa has been on that helicopter out there, been a long time," Steve Hays thought.

Hays was only 20-years-old when he learned to fly a 'Huey' helicopter.

“But I also told Steve Hays I was putting him in the front of the helicopter in case something goes wrong," Nick Hetman laughed.

After a quick safety session and waiver, the group was all set. About a dozen people made their way over to the H-model 'Huey' chopper.

Officials tell 14 News the aircraft has quite the history -- it was shot down 3 times in Vietnam but was later recovered and put back in service.

Since then, it has been flown throughout the United States. It now belongs to the National Guard.

The 'Huey' can hold 10 passengers, plus 3 crew members. Thursday, half a dozen Vietnam veterans were on board for the free flight.

One of them included Owensboro resident Harold Phillips who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korean wars.

“It wasn't bad, enjoyed it," Phillips said after the ride.

“Brings back memories, especially when he took that nose drive, took the right, then the left, done it a million times," Hayes stated.

Rides are being offered throughout the weekend. They will start Friday at noon.

To go up in the 'Huey,' it will cost $85 per person.

