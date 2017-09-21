Bellarmine is #4 in Street & Smith's preseason rankings

Knights garner No. 4 preseason ranking by Street & Smith's 9/21/2017 | Men's Basketball LOUISVILLE, Ky.-The 2017-18 Street & Smith's basketball yearbook has hit the newsstands, and the Bellarmine Knights are ranked No. 4 in its NCAA Division II preseason rankings for men's basketball. Bellarmine junior forward Adam Eberhard also is recognized in the magazine as a preseason honorable mention All-American.



Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State sits atop the rankings, which list only a top 10. Of particular interest to Bellarmine fans will be the rankings of No. 5 Barry, a team the Knights will face on the road in November, and Midwest Region rival Ferris State, which came in at No. 9.



The complete top 10 includes:



1. Northwest Missouri State

2. Queens (N.C.)

3. Indiana (Pa.)

4. Bellarmine

5. Barry

6. Lincoln Memorial

7. Texas-Permian Basin

8. California Baptist

9. Ferris State

10. Chico State



Street & Smith's lists Bellarmine's "balance, depth and defense" as major assets for the Knights, who were 32-4 last year and return 11 lettermen from the 2017 team. Eberhard earned the preseason recognition after leading Bellarmine in scoring (17.0), rebounding (7.6) and assists (4.0) last year.



Also of interest to Bellarmine fans will be the preseason rankings of the Knights' Division I exhibition opponents. The Cincinnati Bearcats, whom the Knights will face on Nov. 1 in Freedom Hall, check in at No. 14 while the Louisville Cardinals are No. 5 in Street & Smith's.



Bellarmine opens the regular season Nov. 10 against Saginaw Valley in Indianapolis with their home opener coming Nov. 15 against Indiana University Southeast. Official release from Bellarmine sports information