Touchdown Friday Night - Week #6 Schedule

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here is the schedule of games that we will be covering on Touchdown Friday Night.

North Bullitt (1-4) at Bullitt Central (3-1) 7:30 pm 
Atherton (3-2) at Fern Creek (2-3)  7:30 pm 

Providence (2-3) at Holy Cross (3-2) 7 pm 
St X (4-0) at PRP (4-0)   7 pm 

Trinity (5-0) at J'town (2-3)  7 pm 
Butler (4-1) at Male (4-1)  7 pm 

Clarksville (0-5) at Silver Creek (5-0)  7 pm 
Madison (1-4) at New Albany (2-3)  7 pm 

Oldham Co (2-2) at South Oldham (3-1)  7:30 pm 
Lexington Christian (5-0) at KCD (5-0)  7:30 pm 
DeSales (4-0) at Lexington Catholic (3-2)  7:30 pm 
 

Catch all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night, including the Touchdown Friday Night Player of the Week/

