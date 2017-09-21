Touchdown Friday Night - Week #6 Schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here is the schedule of games that we will be covering on Touchdown Friday Night.

North Bullitt (1-4) at Bullitt Central (3-1) 7:30 pm

Atherton (3-2) at Fern Creek (2-3) 7:30 pm

Providence (2-3) at Holy Cross (3-2) 7 pm

St X (4-0) at PRP (4-0) 7 pm

Trinity (5-0) at J'town (2-3) 7 pm

Butler (4-1) at Male (4-1) 7 pm

Clarksville (0-5) at Silver Creek (5-0) 7 pm

Madison (1-4) at New Albany (2-3) 7 pm

Oldham Co (2-2) at South Oldham (3-1) 7:30 pm

Lexington Christian (5-0) at KCD (5-0) 7:30 pm

DeSales (4-0) at Lexington Catholic (3-2) 7:30 pm



Catch all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night, including the Touchdown Friday Night Player of the Week/

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)