Panel suggests removal of plaque from Jefferson Davis statue

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A panel of historic property advisers in Kentucky has recommended removing a plaque from a statue of Jefferson Davis that identifies the only president of the Confederacy as a "patriot, hero, statesman."

The Rotunda Committee is tasked with providing context, including educational material, around the statues in the capitol.

The Jefferson Davis statue stands in the rotunda, just behind a statue of former President Abraham Lincoln.

They recommend the plaque be removed, but go to the Kentucky Historical Society for preservation.

A vote on whether or not to remove the plaque could take place at the next meeting of the Historic Properties Advisory Commission. That is scheduled for Oct. 24.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Panel: Jefferson Davis statue will remain in rotunda

+ New push to remove Jefferson Davis statue from KY capitol

African American leaders have called for the removal of the statue.

At this point, after much debate and discussion, plans are for the statue to remain.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.