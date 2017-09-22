19 inducted into Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

19 inducted into Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a dozen people were inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in west Louisville.

Those inducted were recognized for their work in many areas including affirmative action, combating homelessness, and gender equality.

The 2017 inductees are:

  • Jennifer Kumari Adams-Tucker (of Louisville)
  • Michael Aldridge (of Louisville)
  • The late Muhammad Ali (of Louisville); b. 1942 d. 2016)
  • The late Alfred M. Carroll (of Louisville); b. 1912 d. 1966
  • Father Patrick Delahanty (of Louisville)
  • The late Martha "Momfeather" Erickson (of Shepherdsville); b. 1939 d. 2017
  • Ira Grupper (of Louisville)
  • The late John E. Haycraft (of Louisville); b. 1908 d. 1982
  • The late W. J. Hodge (of Louisville); b. 1920 d. 2000
  • The late Fermon Wendell Knox (of Erlanger); b. 1923 d. 2001
  • Brenda Martin (of Russell)
  • The late Rev. K.L. Moore (of Frankfort); b. 1923 d. 2006
  • The late Charles B. Nuckolls Sr. (of Ashland); b. 1891 d. 1965
  • Renee Shaw (of Lexington)
  • The late Leslie Shively Smith (of  Drakesboro); b. 1908 d. 1997
  • The late Archie Surratt (of Frankfort); b. 1919 d. 2003
  • David W. Tandy (of Louisville)
  • The late Joan Neal Taylor (of Lexington) b. 1934 d. 2013
  • The late Joseph Mansir Tydings (of Louisville); b. 1905 d. 1974

There are currently 175 people in the Hall of Fame.

As a surprise during the evening, the commission also presented the Georgia Davis Powers Legacy Award to Raoul Cunningham. He is the president of the Kentucky NAACP.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee emceed Thursday's night ceremony.

