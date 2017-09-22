19 inducted into Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame

19 people were inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than a dozen people were inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in west Louisville.

Those inducted were recognized for their work in many areas including affirmative action, combating homelessness, and gender equality.

The 2017 inductees are:

Jennifer Kumari Adams-Tucker (of Louisville)

Michael Aldridge (of Louisville)

The late Muhammad Ali (of Louisville); b. 1942 d. 2016)

The late Alfred M. Carroll (of Louisville); b. 1912 d. 1966

Father Patrick Delahanty (of Louisville)

The late Martha "Momfeather" Erickson (of Shepherdsville); b. 1939 d. 2017

Ira Grupper (of Louisville)

The late John E. Haycraft (of Louisville); b. 1908 d. 1982

The late W. J. Hodge (of Louisville); b. 1920 d. 2000

The late Fermon Wendell Knox (of Erlanger); b. 1923 d. 2001

Brenda Martin (of Russell)

The late Rev. K.L. Moore (of Frankfort); b. 1923 d. 2006

The late Charles B. Nuckolls Sr. (of Ashland); b. 1891 d. 1965

Renee Shaw (of Lexington)

The late Leslie Shively Smith (of Drakesboro); b. 1908 d. 1997

The late Archie Surratt (of Frankfort); b. 1919 d. 2003

David W. Tandy (of Louisville)

The late Joan Neal Taylor (of Lexington) b. 1934 d. 2013

The late Joseph Mansir Tydings (of Louisville); b. 1905 d. 1974

There are currently 175 people in the Hall of Fame.

As a surprise during the evening, the commission also presented the Georgia Davis Powers Legacy Award to Raoul Cunningham. He is the president of the Kentucky NAACP.

WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee emceed Thursday's night ceremony.

