New community center coming to California neighborhood

The Hortense B. Perry Foundation and the Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority secured the spot. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The center will be at the corner of Dixie Highway and West St. Catherine Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new community center is coming to the California neighborhood of Louisville.

The Hortense B. Perry Foundation, along with the Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, secured the spot. It was completed with a deed transfer Thursday night.

>> More Metro Louisville news on wave3.com

The center will be built at 1029 Dixie Highway, at the intersection with West St. Catherine Street, near California Park and Wheatley Elementary.

The group has a number of programs focused on education, granting more than $200,000 in college scholarships in the past five years.

A starting date for construction has not been announced, but the goal is to be finished by 2022.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.