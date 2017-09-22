Dam failing as scope of Puerto Rico's disaster becomes clear

They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medalist wept as she told the people of her homeland to be strong.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities.More >>
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Authorities are sending an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to hurricane-battered Florida to help with search-and-rescue operationsMore >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsulaMore >>
The sick and poor in Appalachia are flocking to free health clinicsMore >>
Some taking to rafts and kayaks as Puerto Ricans emerge from Hurricane Maria; flood threat continuesMore >>
A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition WednesdayMore >>
