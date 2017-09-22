MISSING: Paducah police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

James Goodman, 86, of Paducah, was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 21 around 1:30 p.m. He was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday at his home on Barnett Street.

Goodman has Alzheimer's.

Goodman is a white male, approximately six feet tall, 170 pounds with gray hair cut above the ear. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue button down cotton shirt with a pocket, gray slacks, glasses and dress shoes.

He was last seen driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky plate number 294PWJ.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Goodman is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550.

