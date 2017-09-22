CVS limiting opioid prescriptions to 7-day supply

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Opioid addiction has become prevalent across the United States and one business is trying to help curb the crisis.

Twenty-five percent of Americans know someone who's addicted to opioid drugs, according to Health Day News.

Drugstore giant, CVS Pharmacies is stepping in to help, changing procedure, to curb addiction. The company said patients who need painkillers for short-term pain management will only be given a seven-day supply.

This new plan follows the CDC's recommendation that pharmacists contact doctors when they receive prescriptions that are asking for more medication than what's needed for the typical recovery time.

In 2015, doctors wrote more than 225 million opioid prescriptions. That's boils down to 71 out of every 100 patients receiving high-end painkillers.

Louisville is no stranger to drug problems, back in February, police responded to 151 overdose calls in just four days.

