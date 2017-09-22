Students return to class after gas leak scare at NKY high school

Students at Gallatin County High School have returned to class after a reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday morning.

Staff members noticed the smell of gas coming from the chemistry lab, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

As a precaution, high school students were taken to the football field just before 9 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the school and students were cleared to return to the building around 9:30 a.m.

