Students return to class after gas leak scare at NKY high school

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
WARSAW, KY (FOX19) -

Students at Gallatin County High School have returned to class after a reported gas leak prompted an evacuation Friday morning. 

Staff members noticed the smell of gas coming from the chemistry lab, according to a post on the district's Facebook page. 

 As a precaution, high school students were taken to the football field just before 9 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the school and students were cleared to return to the building around 9:30 a.m.

