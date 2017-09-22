Kentuckiana Heart Walk to cause several road closures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Heart Association is hosting its walk this weekend and associated road closures may snarl traffic downtown.

>> RELATED STORY: The Kentuckiana Heart Walk returns Sept. 23

The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday but the following streets will be closed or have traffic diverted from 5 a.m. to noon:

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road & the Big Four Bridge

River Road from Witherspoon Street and N Preston Street to Witherspoon Street & the Big Four Bridge

Clay Street from Witherspoon Street to Franklin Street

Main Street from Hancock Street to Floyd Street (allow traffic to Slugger Field, no traffic WB past Jackson Street)

E Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street

Jackson Street at Witherspoon Street

Shelby Street at Witherspoon Street

Adam and Campbell Streets at Witherspoon Street

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

WAVE 3 News' Shannon Cogan will serve as the walk's emcee. To learn more about the walk, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.