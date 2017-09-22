Kentuckiana Heart Walk to cause several road closures - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentuckiana Heart Walk to cause several road closures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The American Heart Association is hosting its walk this weekend and associated road closures may snarl traffic downtown. 

The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday but the following streets will be closed or have traffic diverted from 5 a.m. to noon: 

  • Witherspoon Street  from Brook Street to River Road & the Big Four Bridge
  • River Road from Witherspoon Street and N Preston Street to Witherspoon Street & the Big Four Bridge
  • Clay Street from Witherspoon Street to Franklin Street
  • Main Street from Hancock Street to Floyd Street (allow traffic to Slugger Field, no traffic WB past Jackson Street)
  • E Washington Street from Floyd Street  to Preston Street
  • Jackson Street at Witherspoon Street
  • Shelby Street at Witherspoon Street
  • Adam and Campbell Streets at Witherspoon Street
  • Preston Street from Main Street  to Witherspoon Street

WAVE 3 News' Shannon Cogan will serve as the walk's emcee. To learn more about the walk, click here

