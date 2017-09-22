September 22, 2017

Paws for a Cause
Whole Foods Market
Paws for a Cause
Canine photo contest
Saturday
11am-2pm
4944 Shelbyville Road
(502) 899-5545
Benefits The Whole Kids Foundation
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.