Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Madisonville pair

A burglary investigation led to the arrest of two people on several charges in Madisonville.

According to police, officers went to a home in the 400 block of W. Broadway Thursday afternoon in connection with an investigation into a recent burglary.

Police say the officers detected illegal drug activity while they were at the home so they got a search warrant. We're told the officers found drugs as well as several items matching items stolen during several burglaries.

Police say a 7-month-old baby was also in the home.

De'Antre Mayes and Monica Pass, both 19, were arrested on various charges.

