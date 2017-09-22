Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville welcomes top steelmaker

The Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville is now home to 27 business. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Indiana has welcomed one of the world's stop steelmakers to the state.

On Friday, The South Korean company POSCO opened its new plant at the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville. POSCO is the world's fifth-largest steelmaker.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentuckiana Heart Walk to cause several road closures

+ Louisville Metro Council looks for options during state pension crisis

+ 19 inducted into Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame

"Two of Indiana's greatest resources, our robust port system and our highly skilled workforce, were instrumental in bringing a global company like POSCO to the Midwest," Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. "These new high-wage jobs and POSCO's impressive facility are proof of the momentum of Indiana's economic expansion. I am proud the company decided to build its newest plant at our Jeffersonville port and we're hopeful it will not be the last South Korean company to locate in our great state."

The Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville is now home to 27 business, including 15 steel-related companies.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.