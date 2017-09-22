Mother charged with being under the influence, neglect in crash that killed 2 children

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A mother whose two children were killed when she drove over a railroad crossing and their SUV was hit by a train is now facing charges in connection to the crash.

Ericka Fouch was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood in connection to the June 28 crash at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania Street, according to Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Adalynn Fouch, 5, and Wyatt Fouch, 4, were in the SUV with their mother when they were struck by a CSX train heading from Louisville to Cincinnati. The power of the train ripped the car in half, killing the children instantly, first responders said.

Ericka Fouch was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment after the crash.

