Free pet adoptions at KHS shelters on Saturday

The Kentucky Humane Society currently has plenty of adorable, adoptable pets. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Adoption fees will be waived for one day to help the Kentucky Humane Society clear out its shelters.

Bissell Pet Foundation will cover the adoption fees for all animals at KHS locations on Saturday. The Foundation had previously waived fees for hurricane pets through Sept. 22.

Those wanting to adopt a pet will still have to pay a $10.50 licensing fee.

The KHS East Campus, located at 1000 Lyndon Lane, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feeders Supply adoption centers in Clarksville (Ind.), Dixie (Valley Station), Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Pewee Valley, Preston, North Dixie, Springhurst and St. Matthews are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No adoptable pets will be at the Steedly Drive location.

