Registration open for ClarkFEST’s 'Run for the Kids' 5K

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – One of Clarksville’s largest community festivals is back with a mission to help WAVE Country kids.

Registration is open for ClarkFEST’s first-ever "Run for the Kids" 5K. The run begins at 8:00 am on Saturday, October 21, before the festival's start. The 5K is open to all ages. Funds raised will be shared between the Crusade for Children and Clarksville’s Shop with a Cop Program.

ClarkFEST will be held in Clarksville’s Gateway Park and will feature a parade, car show, live music, inflatables, food trucks and games.

Another new event this year is the art market.

"ClarkFEST has been providing free family fun for southern Indiana families for years. By adding this special 5K run, we are giving area families an opportunity to get outside together, and give back to our community at the same time", Clarksville Parks Assistant Superintendent BJ Nelson-Lynton said. "Now the challenge is getting the word out about this new event, and getting people registered."

Parents who register for the race are encouraged to bring their children. Young children do not need to register or pay a fee if they would like to walk or run with their parents; if a child wants to compete for a prize and get a t-shirt, they must register.

The registration fee for the race is $25 if you register on or before October 6th. The fee is $30 per runner after October 6th. T-shirts are guaranteed to anyone who signs up by October 6th. After that, t-shirts will be given to registrants as supplies last. Registrations will be accepted until the day of the race. Interested runners can register online by clicking here.

