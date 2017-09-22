Sunrise team flies in Owensboro Air Show WWII planes

The pilots for the Owensboro airshow are ready to go for this weekends performance.

They come in from all over the country to bring a show that'll take your breath away.

You'll see planes of all types up in the air for the Owensboro air show this weekend.

The ladies of 14 News Sunrise took a ride on a World War II plane, that will be up in the sky in Owensboro.

All four North American A-T 6's were lined up, ready to give the ladies the ride of their lives.

"My biggest job is not hit the ground because If I do, they all follow me in," said Mark Henley, the team lead pilot.

Henley and three other men are part of Team Aeroshell, an aerobatic team that performs all over the country.

"This is about our 20th airshow this year. I mean we've been everywhere from El Salvador, Central America, just got back from Canada, " said Henley. "I mean we go all over the country and it's some beautiful countryside, it's a lot of good people and we have a lot of fun."

And now they're in Owensboro taking some of the 14 News Sunrise crew up high.

So it was time to gear up.

Parachutes were strapped in, the pilots taught the do's and don'ts, started their engines, and then the planes took off.

At first, the ride was smooth.

But then, the tricks started and the stomach's started dropping.

The pilot's performed barrel rolls and flips that made stomach turn inside-out.

"People first off, they don't think these old World World II airplanes can do what we do with them," said Henley. "I mean they see the Blue Angels or the new Thunderbirds doing these maneuvers, but they're modern jets and here we are, we're flying 70-year-old propeller airplanes doing the same maneuvers."

Even though there were looks of terror from some of the 14 News riders, it was still a blast.

It makes sense why these pilots never get bored.

"What I did was I took my hobby and somehow managed to make a living out of it so who gets to say that?" said Henley.

After the 10 minute flight, all feet were happily on the ground.

If you want to see those planes without the stomach drop, you can see them up close at Owensboro Regional Airport from 4 to 7:30 Friday night.

The airshow is Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 in the afternoon until 4.

