Louisville Mayor announces $200 million Butchertown development, including soccer stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Louisville City FC will get their own stadium in Butchertown courtesy of an agreement with the city.

The $200 million economic development plan includes 35 acres of land in Butchertown that will be anchored by a 10,000-seat, 15-acre soccer stadium. This stadium will allow Louisville to compete for an MLS franchise.

"This is an exciting, worthwhile project that takes an underused, very visible swath of land and creates a vibrant new stadium district that builds on the momentum downtown, in Nulu and Butchertown," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "This is a smart opportunity, and when smart opportunities to move our city forward come up, we’re going to grab them."

Louisville City Football Club will build the $50 million stadium which will include retail, a hotel and offices, built by private investment. According to Mayor Fischer, no Metro tax dollars will be used for stadium construction. Louisville Metro Government’s only investment is $30 million to purchase the land for the development and do brownfield remediation and public infrastructure improvements. The city’s $30 million will be covered by a general obligation bond; $25 million to be used to buy the land and $5 million as a contribution to brownfield remediation and public infrastructure.

"Today marks another important step in our vision to be the best United Soccer League club in the country, with the ultimate goal of bringing Major League Soccer to Louisville," Louisville City Football Club, Chairman and President John Neace said. “We look forward to building a world-class soccer stadium and surrounding development that continues revitalization in the Butchertown neighborhood."

With Metro Council approval, the city said they would work with LCFC on an application to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for a mixed-use TIF for the project. The city said will not commit any local property tax revenues to be included in the TIF.

To read the details of the deal, visit www.louisvilleky.gov.

