Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum closed

The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum opened in May 2016. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A symbol of Louisville's boxing history has closed its doors.

The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum is officially shut down.

Earlier this year, owners announced that a risk of funding had put the museum at risk.

As of February of this year, owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said more than 10,000 people have visited the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum since it opened on May 1, 2016, just 33 days before Ali died of septic shock.

