LMPD asking for public's help to identify burglary suspects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a group that has been breaking into cars downtown.

In a Facebook post, LMPD asked for help identifying people who have broken into multiple cars and stole purses and a firearm.

Stolen credit cards were used at several Kroger locations around Louisville, LMPD said.

"The break-ins are typically happening in the downtown area and this theft ring appears to be highly organized and property specific," LMPD said in the Facebook post. "Please help us identify these suspects and get them where they belong!"

Those who can identify these individuals are asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

