Sunrise School Spirit: Hancock County High School

We kicked off another week of Sunrise School Spirit on Friday.

The Hancock County Hornets rose to the challenge and they brought the entire community in on it.

Students spent all night creating their can sculpture for the big reveal Friday morning and they really stepped up.

Organizers said a Facebook challenge this last week really pushed different organizations to help the students out in our massive canned food drive.

Every can they brought in stays right there in their hometown.

This week's canned goods went to Feeding America Kentucky Heartlands, who has two pantries in Hancock County.

The Hornets donated 17,591 pounds.

