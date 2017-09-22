LMDC: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department inmate has died after being found unresponsive in the Metro Corrections medical housing unit.

In a press release, LMDC said that a corrections officer found an inmate unresponsive on Friday morning. Medical personnel then began to try to save the inmate's life, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham stated.

The inmate was taken to University Hospital where he died, LMDC said.

LMDC confirmed that the inmate was booked into Metro Corrections on possession of controlled substances and criminal trespass charges.

"The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility, and LMDC Director Mark Bolton instructed LMDC Professional Standards to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates," Durham said.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.

