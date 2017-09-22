Dubois man arrested for allegedly battering his 2-month-old

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a man they say battered his 2-month-old child.

On August 29, ISP said the received a complaint from Memorial Hospital in Jasper about a 2-month-old with multiple injuries. Staff told ISP that the child suffered a broken collarbone and arm, both on the right side, and a bruised right ear, according to a press release.

Through their investigation, ISP said they learned that Trent Grider pulled the child out of a car seat by the right arm causing the arm and the collarbone to break.

Grider was arrested Thursday by ISP. Girder faces the following charges: neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old and battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old.

