Murray State host Austin Peay in conference opener

Murray State will host Austin Peay in the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference opener in Murray, Kentucky.

The Racers are coming off a heartbreaking 28-21 loss at Missouri State last weekend.

Austin Peay is coming into the match-up on an all time high. The Governors had lost 29 straight games and ended the streak last week.

Austin Peay defeated Morehead State.

Murray State and Austin Peay have met 50 times over the past years.

The Racers lead the all time series 36-14.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 p.m. in Murray, Kentucky.

