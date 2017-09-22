Last of 5 suspects sentenced in New Albany drug deal gone bad

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The last of five people charged in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad was sentenced Thursday after taking a plea deal.

The case stems from the shooting death of Charles Fischbach IV, 23, of Lanesville, Indiana. He was killed during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery outside the Waffle House on Spring Street, New Albany back in December 2015.

Marcus Threatt Jr, 24, of Louisville, was the second person charged in the shooting death. Though he was originally charged with murder, he took a plea deal Thursday, pleading guilty to Armed Robbery.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with 17 and a half to serve in prison and two and a half on intensive probation for his role in the events leading up to the shooting.

"I argued for a little more time," Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson said. "But I'm pleased with the 20-year sentence."

Keontez Malone, the person police say fired the gun, was previously sentenced to 30 years after pleading down to voluntary manslaughter.

Two women with Threatt and Malone during the drug deal - Vanessa Mills and Shaleece Grace - pleaded guilty to one count each of Assisting a Criminal. Both were sentenced to a year and a half of supervised probation.

Police say that group of four met the victim, Fischbach, and another man, to buy marijuana. But the group decided to steal the drugs from Fischbach, and that is when things went wrong.

Corey Sandlin, who police say was with Fischbach, pleaded guilty to dealing marijuana. He received two days in jail and 363 days on probation. He also agreed to testify in court, and attend drug and alcohol classes.

Each person's case was settled without going to trial.

