Mother charged with OWI, neglect in crash that killed 2 children

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Police are pressing charges after they say a woman drove while on meth, with her kids in the back, right into the path of an oncoming train.

"Based on the information I had, it was my strong belief this was going to be a criminal investigation from the very beginning," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Family grieving Henryville children killed in train crash

+ Henryville community holds vigil for two children killed in train crash

Ericka Fouch was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood. Those charges are all in connection to the June 28 crash at State Road 160 and Pennsylvania Street, according to Mull.

On the day of the crash, while in the ambulance to UofL Hospital, a Lieutenant heard Fouch admit to taking drugs within an hour of driving her car. A detective ordered a standard blood sample on Fouch. Her results showed THC and Methamphetamines.

Adalynn Fouch, 5, and Wyatt Fouch, 4, were in the SUV with their mother when they were struck by a CSX train heading from Louisville to Cincinnati. The power of the train ripped the car in half.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD adopts new policy for working with ICE

+ Dubois man arrested for allegedly battering his 2-month-old

+ LMDC: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive

"It's sad and it is essentially not an easy thing to do to take someone in state of grief and bring more hardship on their life but that was a decision Ms. Fouch made to use drugs and drive with her children in the car," Mull said.

Fouch was also driving on a suspended license. Mull says it was for not complying with BMV requirements. Fouch is expected in court for her initial hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.