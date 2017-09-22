Shepherdsville Police make large drug bust in Walmart parking lot

This is what $21,000 worth of heroin looks like. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Dept.)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police made a large drug bust, finding $21,000 worth of heroin in a stolen car in Shepherdsville.

Shepherdsville Police arrested two people, tipped off by drug paraphernalia in plain sight during a traffic stop.

>> MUGSHOTS: September 2017 Roundup

Officers stopped the car in a Walmart parking lot after noticing it was driving carelessly.

They say one of the syringes was sitting out.

The rest of the stash was found during a search of the car.

Joseph McNear, 42, and Melanie Mattingly, 40, both face multiple drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.