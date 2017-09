Thomas tied for lead as $10 million comes into view

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Brooks Koepka hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Paul Casey, of England, hits out of the bunker on the fifth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Jason Day, of Australia, hits out of the rough on the seventh hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Webb Simpson waves to the crowd after sinking a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). Justin Thomas, right, watches his shot after teeing off on the sixth hole as Jordan Spieth steps up to hit during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Friday, Sept. 22, 2...

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Justin Thomas hit 5-iron to 6 feet for an eagle on 18th hole at the Tour Championship on Friday and moved one step closer to a $10 million bonus.

Already a five-time winner and a major champion this year, the eagle gave Thomas a 4-under 66 and a share of the lead with Paul Casey and Webb Simpson going into the weekend at East Lake.

The FedEx Cup and its $10 million prize still lacks clarity, mainly because the Tour Championship is so wide open.

Thomas, Casey (67) and Simpson (67) were at 7-under 133. Jon Rahm of Spain was among four players just one shot off the lead. Still in the mix was Dustin Johnson, who again didn't get much out of his round but still was just four shots back.

