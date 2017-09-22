Vice President Mike Pence visits Indiana

ANDERSON, IN (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Indiana to talk about healthcare.

The former Indiana governor met with voters before taking the stage to express his concerns.

Several republicans have publicly opposed a new GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and Pence says they are not keeping their promise to the people.

"The Republican majority in Congress in particular was not elected to save Obamacare," Pence said. "They were elected to repeal and replace it. And it's time for every member of the Republican majority to keep their word to the American people."

The healthcare vote could come as early as next week.

