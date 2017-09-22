Vice President Mike Pence visits Indiana

Several republicans have publicly opposed a new GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and Pence says they are not keeping their promise to the people.More >>
Several republicans have publicly opposed a new GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and Pence says they are not keeping their promise to the people.More >>
Police made a large drug bust, finding $21,000 worth of heroin in a stolen car in Shepherdsville.More >>
Police made a large drug bust, finding $21,000 worth of heroin in a stolen car in Shepherdsville.More >>
This will be the first year for the Bourbon and Beyond Festival. The concept was created by Danny Wimmer, who also produces the Louder Than Life Festival.More >>
This will be the first year for the Bourbon and Beyond Festival. The concept was created by Danny Wimmer, who also produces the Louder Than Life Festival.More >>
Police are pressing charges after they say a woman drove while on meth, with her kids in the back, right into the path of an oncoming train.More >>
Police are pressing charges after they say a woman drove while on meth, with her kids in the back, right into the path of an oncoming train.More >>
The case stems from the shooting death of an alleged drug dealer outside the Waffle House on Spring Street, New Albany back in December 2015.More >>
The case stems from the shooting death of an alleged drug dealer outside the Waffle House on Spring Street, New Albany back in December 2015.More >>