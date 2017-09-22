Guatemalans travel to Oklahoma to honor 1st US martyr

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). A gift shop at Holy Trinity Catholic Church carries items pertaining to Father Stanley Rother in Okarche, Okla, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Rother was an American priest killed during Guatemala's civil war who is on the path to po...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Sister Marita Rother, center, talks with Fr. John Peter Swaminathan, left, current pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a visitor from the Guatemalan delegation, right, in the yard of the Rother Family home in Okarche, Ok...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Guatemalan Bishop Julio Edgar Cabrera, center, leads a prayer in the Rother Family home in Okarche, Okla, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Father Stanley Rother was an American priest killed during Guatemala's civil war, who is on the ...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Guatemalan Bishop Julio Edgar Cabrera, right, looks over a Rother Family photo book with Juan Pablo Ixbalan, left, at the Rother Family home in Okarche, Okla, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Stanley Rother, an American priest killed d...

(Archdiocese of Oklahoma City Photo via AP). In this photo provided by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Father Stanley Rother is pictured in an undated photo in Guatemala. Rother, an American priest killed during Guatemala's civil war, is on the path ...

By ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEYAssociated Press

OKARCHE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma-born priest killed during Guatemala's civil war is set to be beatified and is on the path to possible sainthood.

Thousands of people are expected to attend a beatification mass Saturday for the Rev. Stanley Rother (ROW-THUR) in Oklahoma City. Pope Francis declared Rother the first U.S.-born martyr in December.

Rother was born in Okarche, Oklahoma, and died in 1981. He was one of several Roman Catholic priests slain during the war.

Regular candidates for beatification need a Vatican-certified miracle attributed to their intercession, but the church has made an exception for martyrs. A miracle is still necessary to be declared a saint.

Francis is the first Latin American pope. He has said priests killed during region's right-wing dictatorships died out of hatred for their faith.

