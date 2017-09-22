Beef 'O' Brady's coming to Beaver Dam

An Ohio County family is breathing new life into a vacant building in downtown Beaver Dam.

Built in late 1800's, space was previously a bank, but plans are in the works to serve the community in a different way.

In downtown Beaver Dam, there are few food options.

"While the local options are good, it would be great to have more diversity," resident Shelly Casteel said.

And that's exactly the plan for the former Beaver Dam Deposit bank building. It is located along North Main Street, but it has sat empty for the last couple of years.

Owner Scott Lewis says he's bringing in a Beef O Brady's but wants to keep many of the former bank's features.

"The bigger vault will be a party room, seats 20 people, and the smaller one will be a game room," Scott Lewis explained.

Scott's son, Trevor, will manage the sports-focused eatery, a theme the Lewis's say will fit in well with folks in Ohio County.

"From wings to hamburgers to shrimp, it's just a variety and not real high priced," Scott added.

"We have the sports complex down here with the park, bringing in teams in before those games and after would be great," Casteel thought.

While no official open date has been set, the father and son hope to start serving in about six months.

"It's going to pick up here pretty soon once we get this bid out," Trevor Lewis told 14 News.

The restaurant should create 20 to 30 jobs.

"I hope the community is more excited than anything," Trevor added.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.