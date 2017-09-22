Crews battle Shelby Park house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 7:27 p.m., of a structure fire near the intersection of South Floyd Street and Oak Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

It's believed everyone got out safe.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.