UofL Police investigate fliers recruiting white nationalists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inflammatory fliers calling for the preservation of European culture were posted across the University of Louisville campus.

The language used on the posters is similar to White Nationalist rhetoric at violent protests like the deadly Charlottesville protests.

“The University of Louisville celebrates inclusiveness and diversity,” John Karman, University Media Relations Director said. “And we won’t be fazed by outside forces that try to divide us.”

UofL Interim President Greg Postel said the University Police department is investigating and asked anyone who sees suspicious activity or materials that may be deemed offensive or threatening to report it.

The pieces of paper were stuck to the outside of campus buildings where students could easily see them.

Clearly attempting to recruit young white men, the flier described political intimidation on campus for those supporting European culture.

“For all those who feel alone in caring about the future of European people and the preservation of European culture, you are not alone,” the flier stated. “At UofL, political intimidation for caring about your own people may seem rampant, but no longer must you stay silent. We are here to give refuge to you from this hostile world. Be a man among men and become a UofL Identitarian.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines Identitarianism as a French movement that preaches opposition to multiculturalism. The SPLC Hatewatch website says this about US Identitarian groups: “While the American Identitarian copycats might not be the most successful propagandists, at least so far, they are part of a racist and anti-Muslim movement that is increasingly international in scope.”

The fliers appeared on campus shortly before the scheduled appearance of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday. It is not known if the timing was intentional.

The incident was condemned by both administration and student leaders.

In a tweet, Student Government president Vishnu Tirumala, who is the son of Indian immigrants, called the fliers disgusting.

“I've advised students, if you see the signs, take them down.,” Tirumala said. “All we can do is say who we are and what we stand for. We can't necessarily stop people from spreading their messages of hate. We can't really respond with violence or anything like that. But we're trying our best to make sure students feel welcome here at the University.”

“Groups that attempt to separate us have no place at the University of Louisville,” Interim President Postel said, “We have built a well-deserved reputation as a safe, welcoming home for our students, faculty and staff, and we will continue to work to sustain that respect and support among our community.”

