Jeffersonville City Councilman seeks IN House seat

Republican Matt Owen will run for the Indiana House of Representatives in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - With democrat Steve Stemler not seeking re-election, a Jeffersonville City Councilman is hoping to snag his seat.

Republican Matt Owen announced Friday he will run for the Indiana House of Representatives District 71 in 2018.

According to the city council website, Owen is the youngest official to be elected to the council in the history of Jeffersonville.

"On the city council, I've worked on budget after budget," Owen said. "And then also as an EMT, I've been on the front lines firsthand with the drug problem and I think that's a unique perspective that's needed in the state house."

Democrat Steve Stemler has held the District 71 seat since 2006.

