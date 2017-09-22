Carrollton National Guard veterans invited to reunion

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - A reunion is in the works for former Carrollton National Guard members who served around 50 years ago.

Next month will mark 49 years since Battery "A" 2nd of the 138th served.

The group has never had a reunion before and want to get together to reminisce.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police make large drug bust in Walmart parking lot

+ Vice President Mike Pence visits Indiana

+ LMPD adopts new policy for working with ICE

"Everybody was always willing to help the other guy," veteran Jim Stevens said. "We were very, very close. Had four sets of brothers with us."

The reunion is planned for Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Carrollton.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.