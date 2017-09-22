Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 42, S. Adams 14
Alexandria 41, Blackford 33
Angola 64, Fairfield 7
Attica 14, N. Vermillion 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Jennings Co. 27
Bluffton 52, Southern Wells 6
Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 0
Bremen 21, Mishawaka Marian 14
Brownsburg 41, Westfield 7
Brownstown 31, Seymour 13
Cambridge City 12, Union Co. 8
Carmel 10, Indpls N. Central 9
Carroll (Flora) 28, Tri-Central 8
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Ft. Wayne South 28
Cascade 21, Owen Valley 17
Centerville 14, Northeastern 0
Central Noble 49, Lakeland 14
Charlestown 44, Scottsburg 14
Churubusco 61, Fremont 0
Clifton Central, Ill. 43, S. Newton 0
Columbus East 55, Floyd Central 7
Concord 41, Jimtown 7
Covington 41, Indianapolis Attucks 0
Culver 31, Winamac 28
Culver Academy 61, Heritage 0
DeKalb 41, Huntington North 23
Decatur Central 63, Plainfield 28
E. Central 34, S. Dearborn 0
E. Noble 43, Norwell 7
Eastbrook 64, Oak Hill 0
Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 20
Eastern Hancock 38, N. Decatur 21
Eastside 24, Prairie Hts. 7
Ev. North 24, Ev. Bosse 7
Fishers 35, Avon 28
Franklin 52, Mooresville 14
Franklin Central 21, Southport 14
Franklin Co. 38, Greensburg 28
Frankton 33, Elwood 12
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 19
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0
Garrett 21, W. Noble 20
Greenwood 27, Paoli 6
Hagerstown 48, Tri 12
Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne North 14
Indpls Ben Davis 41, Lawrence North 8
Indpls Cathedral 48, Jeffersonville 7
Indpls Chatard 35, Guerin Catholic 7
Indpls Manual 36, Indpls Howe 6
Indpls Park Tudor 37, S. Decatur 2
Indpls Roncalli 45, Indpls Brebeuf 18
Indpls Scecina 26, Indpls Lutheran 15
Jasper 44, Princeton 14
Kokomo 56, Anderson 7
Lafayette Harrison 41, Muncie Central 0
Lapel 42, Rushville 12
Lawrence Central 14, Center Grove 12
Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 27
Lebanon 28, Tri-West 25
Leo 42, Bellmont 0
Linton 54, N. Daviess 6
Logansport 54, Richmond 6
McCutcheon 37, Indpls Tech 12
Milan 75, Edinburgh 0
Mishawaka 42, Elkhart Central 14
Mississinewa 69, Madison-Grant 0
Mitchell 80, Rock Creek Academy 0
Monroe Central 29, Wes-Del 0
Monrovia 34, Beech Grove 9
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 28, Washington 8
N. Harrison 40, Eastern (Pekin) 14
N. Miami 56, Caston 6
N. Posey 41, Forest Park 10
New Albany 37, Madison 0
New Haven 48, Columbia City 7
New Palestine 59, Greenfield 3
Noblesville 45, Hamilton Hts. 0
Northfield 29, Rochester 0
Northridge 24, NorthWood 14
Oldenburg 33, Trinity Christian 20
Pendleton Hts. 23, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 21
Penn 30, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14
Plymouth 34, Wawasee 6
Providence 17, Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 14
Riverton Parke 20, Turkey Run 12
S. Bend Adams 49, S. Bend Clay 6
S. Bend Washington 6, Glenn 3
S. Spencer 29, Pike Central 22
Salem 55, Corydon 20
Shelbyville 29, Yorktown 28
Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 7
Sheridan 64, Taylor 13
Southridge 55, Tell City 6
Southwood 56, Whitko 6
Speedway 61, Indpls Washington 0
Springs Valley 36, Crawford Co. 2
Switzerland Co. 16, Trimble Co., Ky. 6
Tippecanoe Valley 20, Manchester 14
Tipton 56, Northwestern 7
Traders Point Christian 34, Anderson Prep Academy 14
Tri-County 32, Clinton Prairie 26
Triton Central 28, Indpls Ritter 21
Twin Lakes 42, Lafayette Catholic 27
Union City 12, Winchester 6
Vincennes 46, N. Knox 20
W. Lafayette 59, Benton Central 0
W. Vigo 31, S. Putnam 0
W. Washington 40, Tecumseh 6
Warren Central 41, Indpls Pike 12
Warsaw 21, Goshen 0
Western 21, Cass 7
Western Boone 52, Frankfort 0
Woodlan 47, Jay Co. 6
Zionsville 30, Hamilton Southeastern 10
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.