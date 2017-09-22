Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 42, S. Adams 14

Alexandria 41, Blackford 33

Angola 64, Fairfield 7

Attica 14, N. Vermillion 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Jennings Co. 27

Bluffton 52, Southern Wells 6

Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 0

Bremen 21, Mishawaka Marian 14

Brownsburg 41, Westfield 7

Brownstown 31, Seymour 13

Cambridge City 12, Union Co. 8

Carmel 10, Indpls N. Central 9

Carroll (Flora) 28, Tri-Central 8

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Ft. Wayne South 28

Cascade 21, Owen Valley 17

Centerville 14, Northeastern 0

Central Noble 49, Lakeland 14

Charlestown 44, Scottsburg 14

Churubusco 61, Fremont 0

Clifton Central, Ill. 43, S. Newton 0

Columbus East 55, Floyd Central 7

Concord 41, Jimtown 7

Covington 41, Indianapolis Attucks 0

Culver 31, Winamac 28

Culver Academy 61, Heritage 0

DeKalb 41, Huntington North 23

Decatur Central 63, Plainfield 28

E. Central 34, S. Dearborn 0

E. Noble 43, Norwell 7

Eastbrook 64, Oak Hill 0

Eastern (Greentown) 52, Clinton Central 20

Eastern Hancock 38, N. Decatur 21

Eastside 24, Prairie Hts. 7

Ev. North 24, Ev. Bosse 7

Fishers 35, Avon 28

Franklin 52, Mooresville 14

Franklin Central 21, Southport 14

Franklin Co. 38, Greensburg 28

Frankton 33, Elwood 12

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 19

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0

Garrett 21, W. Noble 20

Greenwood 27, Paoli 6

Hagerstown 48, Tri 12

Homestead 42, Ft. Wayne North 14

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Lawrence North 8

Indpls Cathedral 48, Jeffersonville 7

Indpls Chatard 35, Guerin Catholic 7

Indpls Manual 36, Indpls Howe 6

Indpls Park Tudor 37, S. Decatur 2

Indpls Roncalli 45, Indpls Brebeuf 18

Indpls Scecina 26, Indpls Lutheran 15

Jasper 44, Princeton 14

Kokomo 56, Anderson 7

Lafayette Harrison 41, Muncie Central 0

Lapel 42, Rushville 12

Lawrence Central 14, Center Grove 12

Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 27

Lebanon 28, Tri-West 25

Leo 42, Bellmont 0

Linton 54, N. Daviess 6

Logansport 54, Richmond 6

McCutcheon 37, Indpls Tech 12

Milan 75, Edinburgh 0

Mishawaka 42, Elkhart Central 14

Mississinewa 69, Madison-Grant 0

Mitchell 80, Rock Creek Academy 0

Monroe Central 29, Wes-Del 0

Monrovia 34, Beech Grove 9

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 28, Washington 8

N. Harrison 40, Eastern (Pekin) 14

N. Miami 56, Caston 6

N. Posey 41, Forest Park 10

New Albany 37, Madison 0

New Haven 48, Columbia City 7

New Palestine 59, Greenfield 3

Noblesville 45, Hamilton Hts. 0

Northfield 29, Rochester 0

Northridge 24, NorthWood 14

Oldenburg 33, Trinity Christian 20

Pendleton Hts. 23, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 21

Penn 30, S. Bend St. Joseph's 14

Plymouth 34, Wawasee 6

Providence 17, Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 14

Riverton Parke 20, Turkey Run 12

S. Bend Adams 49, S. Bend Clay 6

S. Bend Washington 6, Glenn 3

S. Spencer 29, Pike Central 22

Salem 55, Corydon 20

Shelbyville 29, Yorktown 28

Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 7

Sheridan 64, Taylor 13

Southridge 55, Tell City 6

Southwood 56, Whitko 6

Speedway 61, Indpls Washington 0

Springs Valley 36, Crawford Co. 2

Switzerland Co. 16, Trimble Co., Ky. 6

Tippecanoe Valley 20, Manchester 14

Tipton 56, Northwestern 7

Traders Point Christian 34, Anderson Prep Academy 14

Tri-County 32, Clinton Prairie 26

Triton Central 28, Indpls Ritter 21

Twin Lakes 42, Lafayette Catholic 27

Union City 12, Winchester 6

Vincennes 46, N. Knox 20

W. Lafayette 59, Benton Central 0

W. Vigo 31, S. Putnam 0

W. Washington 40, Tecumseh 6

Warren Central 41, Indpls Pike 12

Warsaw 21, Goshen 0

Western 21, Cass 7

Western Boone 52, Frankfort 0

Woodlan 47, Jay Co. 6

Zionsville 30, Hamilton Southeastern 10

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.