Police respond to report of multiple shot in Smoketown

MetroSafe says multiple people have been shot. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of multiple people shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 9:25 p.m., of multiple people shot in the 700 block of Lampton St.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.