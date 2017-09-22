Three people shot in Smoketown

MetroSafe says multiple people have been shot. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating multiple people shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 9:25 p.m., of multiple people shot in the 700 block of Lampton St.

Witnesses on scene told WAVE 3 News three people were shot, none killed.

Sources say a woman in her 30's, her cousin and another man were shot.

According to witnesses, there were children in the street when the incident occurred.

