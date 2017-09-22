Strassenfest celebrates German heritage in Louisville

Strassenfest is on Fourth Street Live! Friday and Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Get ready to celebrate Louisville's German heritage. Strassenfest has returned.

The two-day festival features German food, draft beer, live entertainment and games. There is also a kids activity area.

Strassenfest will be held at Fourth Street Live! Friday until 9 p.m.

The festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is free entry for everyone.

