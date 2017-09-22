Large crowd kicks-off first night of Owensboro's Air Show

This weekend in Owensboro, thousands are expected to pack Smother's Park along the Riverfront for the 6th Annual Air Show.

A large crowd kicked off the initial event Friday night at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

It was the public's only chance to see the air crafts up close and meet the pilots who come from all of over the country to put on the show.

The sixth year for the event is a special one. 2017 marks 100 years of military aviation, as the centennial anniversary of WWI.

"I just love the interaction to see the crowd light up when they see those jets scream over them," Owensboro's Public Events Director Tim Ross told us. "To hear the 'oohs' and 'aahs' with this different aerobatics and things that happen is a great thing to help build those memories and experiences."

Hundreds crowded around the modern-day F-16 and F-18 fighter jets that will take flight Saturday and Sunday.

"It's the best part of the job, interacting with people because I watched this demo when I was a kid growing up," said F-16 demo pilot Major John Waters. "Now being able to fly it is incredibly humbling and exciting. You get the whole run of the mill questions that you can imagine. Most people want to know how fast I can go, or how many G's I can pull."

Just how fast? The combat jets are capable of going 1,500 miles per hour, speeds that can break windows and bust eardrums.

Major Waters will go about 700 mph over the weekend to ensure that won't happen.

The Air Show starts at 1 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at Owensboro's riverfront. The event is free.

