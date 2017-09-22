LMPD works to improve relations with deaf community

Friday was Deaf Night Out at the LMPD Training Academy. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is working with the deaf community to improve communication between the groups.

Friday night was Deaf Night Out at the LMPD Training Academy.

Those deaf and hard of hearing were able to interact with officers to better understand one another.

Officers hope the event will help prevent wrongful arrests and other issues going forward.

And for the first year ever, a Walk 4 Hearing will take place in WAVE Country. This will be at Beckley Creek Park on November 4 to raise awareness about hearing loss.

