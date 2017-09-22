Deer shooting sparks concerns in quiet neighborhood

Some Riverwood residents are concerned because they have young children who play outside. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Deer are prevalent in the Riverwood neighborhood. But that does not make the shooting legal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Riverwood neighborhood off River Road is usually quiet. But last Sunday things were different.

"She heard a gunshot," David Son said of his wife.

She was sprucing up her backyard for a get together Sunday afternoon. She told him the shot sounded like it was fired nearby.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

"Not happy about that because there's a lot of small children in this neighborhood," he said. "We have young children."

Moments later, a deer stumbled in her yard wounded by a bullet.

"You don't shoot the deer in your backyard," Son said.

No one knows who shot the deer, or from where, but it has sparked plenty of noise.

"A deer being shot is one thing, but someone discharging a weapon in a neighborhood with residents around is another," Riverwood Mayor John DeWeese said.

He is asking everyone in the neighborhood to keep an eye out.

Deer are everywhere in this part of town. It didn't take our cameras very long to find some.

"I think there is an abundance of deer but again this wasn't, this wasn't hunting," DeWeese said.

Deer hunting season is not until November in Jefferson County.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum closed

+ UofL Police investigate fliers recruiting white nationalists

+ Mother charged with OWI, neglect in crash that killed 2 children

Son says the wildlife is something he and most of his neighbors enjoy.

"It's sort of an unwritten rule not to shoot neighborhood deer," Son said.

Riverwood is a satellite city in Louisville, that follows its ordinances and state law when it comes to shooting a gun.

LMPD did take a report.

Mayor DeWeese is asking anyone who may know who fired the shot to step up.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.