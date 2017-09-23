At least 1 person stabbed in Shively

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was stabbed at a home in Shively late Friday night.

It was reported at 11:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

When emergency crews arrived they found at least one person stabbed.

At least one victim was expected to be transported to University Hospital with unknown injuries.

Shively Police are investigating. We will update this story.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.