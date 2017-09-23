Kings beat Canucks 4-3 after shootout in China

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). The Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev, left, and Alex Edler celebrate after Tanev scored a goal agains the Los Angeles Kings in the third period of their NHL China exhibition game at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Saturday, S...

BEIJING (AP) - The Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in penalties to win both of the National Hockey League's first-ever preseason games in China.

Saturday's game in Beijing caps a push by the NHL to popularize ice hockey in China ahead of the country's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Kings won the first game in Shanghai on Thursday 5-2.

Game MVP Jake Muzzin opened the scoring for the Kings in the first period.

Vancouver tied the score 3-3 in the third period with a goal from Chris Tanev but after a scoreless overtime, Jonny Brodzinski sealed the win for the Kings.

