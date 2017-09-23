Bullitt Central High showcases dangers of distracted driving

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For Bullitt Central High School, Friday night was about more than football, it was also about teaching students about the importance of safe driving.

The Bullitt Central Pre-nursing program presented Disastrous Distraction for Bullitt Central High School Friday evening.

The event showcased a simulated driving crash in which two cars have collided. First responders showed those in attendance their procedure when on the scene of a serious accident.

The goal was to make students and the community of the aware of the serious consequences associated with texting and driving.

