Mary J Blige concert at KFC Yum! Center canceled

The Mary J Blige concert at the KFC Yum! Center was canceled on Saturday. (Source: Flickr Creative Commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I'm not gonna cry; I'm not gonna shed no tears.

But, many people in WAVE Country were surely disappointed to find out Saturday night's Mary J Blige concert at the KFC Yum! Center was canceled.

KFC Yum! Center staff confirmed the cancellation on Saturday morning.

All tickets will be refunded through point of purchase. Ticketmaster purchases will be automatically refunded.

Refunds from the KFC Yum! Center box office can be obtained Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

