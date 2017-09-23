NKY restaurant closes its doors: 'Sorry, we quit' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NKY restaurant closes its doors: 'Sorry, we quit'

COLD SPRING, KY (FOX19) -

A Northern Kentucky restaurant has apparently closed its doors.

Gourmet Wok, on Martha Layne Collins Boulevard, posted a sign on August 31 to inform customers.

It simply reads, "Sorry, we quit."

The restaurant is located in Country Square Plaza. 

FOX19's calls to the restaurant went unanswered.

