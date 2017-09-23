Cards' Jaylen Smith out for Kent St. game

Press release from UofL athletics:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville junior wide receiver Jaylen Smith will miss Saturday’s game with a wrist injury, UofL head coach Bobby Petrino announced.
Smith, a native of Pascagoula, Miss., leads the Cardinals with 22 receptions for 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the first three games of the year.
The Cardinals host Kent State on Saturday at noon.
